Shadow admits next opponent will be difficult to finish: "Mohamed is a very strong fighter"

Shadow Singha Mawynn is preparing for one of his toughest tests yet when he faces Mohamed Younes Rabah in their featherweight Muay Thai co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33 this Friday, July 11.

The No.3-ranked divisional contender heads into this showdown inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with full respect for his Algerian opponent's abilities and acknowledges the unique challenge this high-stakes encounter will present.

"The chance to win by KO depends on the timing in this match, and whether we can capitalize on opportunities," he told ONE Championship.

"Mohamed is a very strong fighter, and this fight is in the morning, a time I've never fought before in my life. So, it will be an even tougher challenge."

The Thai striker, 25, has only competed on the promotion's weekly Asian primetime fight cards before he landed a six-figure deal to join the main roster with a stunning knockout of Hasaan Vahdanirad at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March this year.

With the Singha Mawynn fighter's experience potentially clashing against Rabah's rising ambition, and both striking maestros well aware of the stakes involved, this co-main event promises to deliver fireworks at ONE Fight Night 33 this week.

Nong-O sings praise for Shadow Singha Mawynn

Shadow's courageous performances across ONE Friday Fights have caught the attention of many, including former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The decorated Muay Thai icon had this to say on the Singha Mawynn prospect during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit a couple of months back:

"Shadow Singha Mawynn. He has an amazing story. His love to his family is unmatched, and I'm impressed."

Shadow heads into his American primetime debut on the back of an amazing 5-0 run. His record currently stands at 80-13.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday in the United States and Canada.

