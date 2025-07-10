  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Shadow admits next opponent will be difficult to finish: "Mohamed is a very strong fighter"

Shadow admits next opponent will be difficult to finish: "Mohamed is a very strong fighter"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 10, 2025 05:43 GMT
(Pictued) Thailand fighter Shadow Singha Mawynn.
(Pictued) Thailand fighter Shadow Singha Mawynn.

Shadow Singha Mawynn is preparing for one of his toughest tests yet when he faces Mohamed Younes Rabah in their featherweight Muay Thai co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33 this Friday, July 11.

Ad

The No.3-ranked divisional contender heads into this showdown inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with full respect for his Algerian opponent's abilities and acknowledges the unique challenge this high-stakes encounter will present.

"The chance to win by KO depends on the timing in this match, and whether we can capitalize on opportunities," he told ONE Championship.
"Mohamed is a very strong fighter, and this fight is in the morning, a time I've never fought before in my life. So, it will be an even tougher challenge."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Thai striker, 25, has only competed on the promotion's weekly Asian primetime fight cards before he landed a six-figure deal to join the main roster with a stunning knockout of Hasaan Vahdanirad at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March this year.

With the Singha Mawynn fighter's experience potentially clashing against Rabah's rising ambition, and both striking maestros well aware of the stakes involved, this co-main event promises to deliver fireworks at ONE Fight Night 33 this week.

Ad
Ad

Nong-O sings praise for Shadow Singha Mawynn

Shadow's courageous performances across ONE Friday Fights have caught the attention of many, including former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The decorated Muay Thai icon had this to say on the Singha Mawynn prospect during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit a couple of months back:

"Shadow Singha Mawynn. He has an amazing story. His love to his family is unmatched, and I'm impressed."
Ad

Shadow heads into his American primetime debut on the back of an amazing 5-0 run. His record currently stands at 80-13.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday in the United States and Canada.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications