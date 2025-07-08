Ibragim Dauev steps in to face Pedro Dantas at ONE Fight Night 33

The Russian MMA standout, Ibragim Dauev, has received the opportunity to build on his recent momentum when he welcomes undefeated Brazilian prospect Pedro Dantas at ONE Fight Night 33 on July 11.

The 24-year-old martial artist steps in to replace No.4-ranked Ilya Freymanov, who withdrew from this featherweight MMA showdown because of personal reasons, setting up an intriguing clash between two hungry prospects inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Dauev enters this U.S. primetime showcase riding tremendous momentum following his spectacular split-decision victory over compatriot Magomed Akaev at ONE Fight Night 32 last month.

That thrilling back-and-forth war saw the Russian juggernaut hand his countryman the first defeat of his professional career while extending his winning streak to nine consecutive victories.

The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance representative's organizational debut ended up with another memorable belter when he overcame Mark Abelardo by unanimous decision.

Overall, Dauev is 10-1 as he heads into this pivotal featherweight assignment, boasting an impressive 70 percent finishing rate.

His skills will be tested against Dantas, who wants to prove why he deserves a spot in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 22-year-old warrior arrives at ONE Fight Night 33 with a pristine 6-0 professional record and a reputation as a devastating finisher, having stopped all of his opponents within the first two rounds.

Both prospects understand that victory could catapult them closer to the featherweight division's top-five rankings, adding significant stakes to what promises to be an explosive encounter.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness this compelling featherweight MMA clash when ONE Fight Night 33 streams live on Friday, July 11.

ONE Fight Night 33 full card:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (C) vs. Johanna Persson (ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship)

Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Ibragim Dauev vs. Pedro Dantas (MMA - featherweight)

Vladimir Kuzmin vs. Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Chihiro Sawada vs. Macarena Aragon (MMA - atomweight)

Nontachai Jitmuangnon vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Martyna Kierczynska vs. Cynthia Flores (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (MMA - bantamweight)

