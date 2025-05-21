Russian warrior Ibragim Dauev issues open challenge to featherweight MMA division: “I’m ready to fight anyone”

Russian fighter Ibragim Dauev is more than ready to slam his foot on the gas pedal in ONE Championship.

The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance representative is fully locked in for his sophomore outing in the promotion at ONE Fight Night 32, where he takes on fellow Russian brawler Magomed Akaev in a featherweight MMA contest.

However, he is similarly prepared to square off against anyone else in the division once he's gotten Akaev out of the way inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

“I always follow events in the league, but right now, I’m focused on my own fight. I know one thing for sure – I’m ready to fight anyone and won’t turn down any bouts," he told the promotion ahead of fight night.

With the amount of world-class talent scattered in the division, Ibragim Dauev (9-1) might be several steps away from a potential clash against ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

That said, it'll be hard to deny him a chance against any ranked contenders should he emerge victorious in his second outing and become the first man to hand Akaev (10-0) a taste of defeat.

Could he move to 2-0 in ONE Championship when he takes to the Circle against Akaev at ONE Fight Night 32? Let us know below!

North American fight fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, June 6.

Ibragim Dauev eying a massive performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 32

In a perfect world, Ibragim Dauev wants to kill two birds with one stone against fellow Russian Magomed Akaev in Bangkok: Gain a highlight-reel finish and a performance bonus.

The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance athlete, in the same interview, added:

“A quick finish is a good chance to get a bonus because I always want to earn a bonus wherever I fight."

