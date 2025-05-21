“He isn’t new” - Ibragim Dauev acknowledges Magomed Akaev’s experience ahead of all-Russian brawl at ONE Fight Night 32

Ibragim Dauev has expressed genuine respect for fellow Russian warrior Magomed Akaev's pedigree ahead of their collision at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

While Akaev will be making his promotional debut inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, the 24-year-old fighter acknowledges that his countryman brings significant professional experience into their featherweight MMA showdown. Dauev told ONE Championship:

"Magomed is a debutant in ONE, but he isn't new when it comes to professional fighting. He has a good record of 10 wins. I watched his last few fights, and I can say that he's got good striking and solid wrestling."

Akaev arrives in the world's largest martial arts organization with a pristine 10-0 record. But his world-class arsenal will be tested to the fullest against Dauev, who thoroughly impressed in his promotional bow last year.

The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance martial artist dominated Mark Abelardo on his way to a well-earned unanimous decision triumph at ONE Fight Night 18.

Will he make it two in succession, or will Akaev shake things up in the featherweight MMA division with a big win?

Ibragim Dauev's radar locked on a bonus-winning highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 32

Ibragim Dauev may hold his opposite number in high regard ahead of fight night. But make no mistake, the Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance affiliate is out to put on a show inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in a couple of weeks.

When asked about a perfect ending to his sophomore outing in the promotion, the 24-year-old told ONE Championship that he plans to end things early in search of a US$50,000 performance bonus. He added:

"If possible, a quick finish is a good chance to get a bonus because I always want to earn a bonus wherever I fight. But if it doesn't happen, I'm ready to go through all three rounds."

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, June 6.

