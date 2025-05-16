"It will be a great show" - Johan Estupinan vows entertainment value in high-stakes clash with Taiki Naito

Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan (27-0) is ready to showcase his complete striking arsenal and continue doing what he's been doing throughout his career: Stay undefeated.

Ad

The No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, who has steadily climbed the upper echelons of the division, faces third-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 inside Bangkok's decorated Lumpinee Stadium on June 6.

While he views the Japanese kickboxer as an interesting test in Muay Thai rules, 'Panda Kick' told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that he's ready to display a bit of his kickboxing touches too when they lock horns in a couple of weeks.

Ad

Trending

"I'm also a kickboxer. So you are going to see what I can do in this fight, and it will be a great show," the JCFernandez and Team CSK athlete noted.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Johan Estupinan's full interview with SCMP here:

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, on Friday, June 6.

Johan Estupinan confident he'd cross paths with Superlek down the road

If he continues putting on shows just as he's done throughout his career, Johan Estupinan is confident he'd be up against the very best of the best in the flyweight division soon.

Ad

While the 26 pounds of gold in the Muay Thai division is something at the top of his to-do list, the Colombian slugger would be happy to target 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9's kickboxing crown in the division to complete his two-sport mission in the organization.

The 22-year-old, in the same interview with SCMP, continued:

"I know he's a legend. He's very strong. But we will meet soon in the ring. I want all the Thai people to know that."

Ad

Ad

Beating Superlek, of course, will be no easy task.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is widely considered one of the very best strikers of this generation.

He holds a 15-2 resume in the promotion with victories over world-class opponents Takeru Segawa, Jonathan Haggerty, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Taiki Naito, and Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.