"My brother is ready" - Johan Estupinan all geared up for his explosive return at ONE Fight Night 32, says twin brother Jordan

The only person who knows ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan better than himself is his twin brother Jordan, who recently captured his second ONE Championship win at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.
'Panda Kick' will look to keep their winning ways going when he steps inside the circle for a high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai bout with Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In recognition of Naito's highly technical striking style, Johan has been at the gym honing his fundamentals with the help of longtime coach JC Fernandez, which ONE shared on Instagram:
Check out the video below:
In the comments section, Jordan wrote the following in support of his twin:
"My brother is ready for the @johankickb show 🇨🇴🐼🤩🤩🤩"
The Colombian sensation earned his spot as the fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai athlete following a triumphant outing over Johan Ghazali in January to improve his ONE record to a pristine 5-0.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Johan Estupinan still in disbelief about being a ONE Championship athlete
Johan Estupinan has been a ONE athlete for nearly a year now, and yet he still cannot believe that he is living his dreams.
Before he went to war with Johan Ghazali, he told ONE in an interview:
"Although I'm not too familiar with the word 'impossible', I used to think that it was impossible to get inside of ONE, but I learned that all the struggles I went through helped me accomplish my dreams. That was my biggest lesson. If you keep fighting for your dreams, you're going to accomplish them. Just as long as you truly believe in them."