“We will meet soon in the ring” - Johan Estupinan expects his path to collide with Superlek down the line

Rising star Johan Estupinan has never lacked confidence, even when faced against some of the best fighters in the world.

It seems the fearless Colombian firecracker will carry on the same bravado if ever he gets matched up against one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet.

Now ranked fifth in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division, Estupinan could soon see himself sharing the ring with the top dogs of the promotion.

'Panda Kick' believes he can more than hold his own, even revealing his belief that he's destined to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the near future.

The undefeated 22-year-old told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"Yeah, I know he’s a legend. He’s very strong. But we will meet soon in the ring. I want all the Thai people to know that."

Johan Estupinan's unwavering confidence is justified, given his exemplary 27-0 start to his career.

The Team CSK and JCFernandez standout brings forth a seemingly chaotic yet highly technical style that has made him an absolute fan-favorite.

Then again, Superlek will be a big step up in competition, and Esupinan must continue exuding greatness if he wants to make this dream match-up a reality.

Watch the SCMP interview in its entirety:

Johan Estupinan raring to get his hands on Taiki Naito

Johan Estupinan started 2025 with a bang by beating fellow phenom Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 in January.

'Panda Kick' wants to keep the momentum going by steamrolling respected veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video on June 6 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

"I'm ready for the show!", an excited Esutupinan wrote on the fight poster shared by ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

