“I want to take his place” - Johan Ghazali gunning for Johan Estupinan’s top-five flyweight Muay Thai ranking

Johan Ghazali learned a lot from his three-round unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan earlier this year. The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative had difficulty dealing with Estupinan's forward pressure in their January encounter at ONE 170 in Bangkok, Thailand.
But despite the setback, Ghazali wants another crack at 'Panda Kick', to take the Colombian's spot as the no.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in ONE Championship.
Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ghazali expressed his desire to face Estupinan in a rematch.
The 18-year-old Malaysian phenom said:
"He's ranked number five. So, you know, I want to take his place. And then from there, there are endless opportunities, you know, but from right now at my age, I just want to fight everyone, you know."
Needless to say, a rematch between Ghazali and Estupinan would be welcomed by fans due to the close nature of their first fight. Meanwhile, Ghazali is set to make his return to the world's largest martial arts organization in short order.
Johan Ghazali set to face Colombian striker Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Johan Ghazali can't wait to return to action and restart his redemption arc. Ghazali is set to face Diego Paez of Colombia in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
