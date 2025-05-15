“He takes care of everyone” - Johan Ghazali grateful for the guidance of ‘big brothers’ Superbon, Petchtanong, Nong-O

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai firecracker 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has been spending a lot of time recently in Thailand, where has decided to host his training camps.
Honing his skills at the world-renowned Superbon Training Center in Bangkok, Ghazali sharpens his tools under the close guidance of a bevy of legends.
'Jojo' revealed that he is being guided by icons: ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali had high praise for his 'big brothers'.
'Jojo' said:
"He takes care of everyone, very friendly, he takes care of me, that’s for sure. So yeah, he’s like a big brother here. I’m very thankful for everyone, even everyone else, even Nong-O, Petchtanong, all of them. All of them are very friendly, like Thai style."
Needless to say, Ghazali is excited to showcase his improvements in his next fight, and fans won't have to wait long to witness the 18-year-old back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Johan Ghazali says he's in it for the long haul in ONE Championship: "Evolution doesn’t come in two, three months, it takes years"
'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is getting ready to make his return to action at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video next month, when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring against Colombian-American star Diego Paez at Lumpinee Stadium on June 6.
As such, the 18-year-old tells fans he isn't going anywhere:
"Of course it’s fair, you know. But at the same time, people got to understand that evolution doesn’t come in two, three months. It takes years. I’m here in the long run."
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 32 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.
