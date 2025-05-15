“He takes care of everyone” - Johan Ghazali grateful for the guidance of ‘big brothers’ Superbon, Petchtanong, Nong-O

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai firecracker 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has been spending a lot of time recently in Thailand, where has decided to host his training camps.

Ad

Honing his skills at the world-renowned Superbon Training Center in Bangkok, Ghazali sharpens his tools under the close guidance of a bevy of legends.

'Jojo' revealed that he is being guided by icons: ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali had high praise for his 'big brothers'.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

'Jojo' said:

"He takes care of everyone, very friendly, he takes care of me, that’s for sure. So yeah, he’s like a big brother here. I’m very thankful for everyone, even everyone else, even Nong-O, Petchtanong, all of them. All of them are very friendly, like Thai style."

Needless to say, Ghazali is excited to showcase his improvements in his next fight, and fans won't have to wait long to witness the 18-year-old back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Johan Ghazali says he's in it for the long haul in ONE Championship: "Evolution doesn’t come in two, three months, it takes years"

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is getting ready to make his return to action at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video next month, when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring against Colombian-American star Diego Paez at Lumpinee Stadium on June 6.

Ad

As such, the 18-year-old tells fans he isn't going anywhere:

"Of course it’s fair, you know. But at the same time, people got to understand that evolution doesn’t come in two, three months. It takes years. I’m here in the long run."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 32 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.