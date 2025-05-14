“I couldn’t see myself anywhere else” - Johan Ghazali says he found a home in ONE Championship

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is quickly making a name for himself in the world's largest martial arts organization, and the teenager doesn't quite see himself fighting anywhere else.

Ghazali joined ONE via ONE Friday Fights in February of 2023, and has since won six of his last eight fights, establishing himself as one of the hottest prospects in the fight game today.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali says he wants to stay in ONE Championship for the foreseeable future.

'Jojo' said:

"So yeah, ONE Championship suits me, I love it. And I couldn’t see myself anywhere else. Even in the five-round fights, I used to fight five round fights all the time, and I would fight like I do now, and it wouldn’t suit it. So ONE Championship is for me, for sure."

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is ready to return to action to take on Colombian-American star Diego Paez.

The two throw down in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali says he isn't going anywhere and promises fans to show his best: "I’ll be here for quite a while"

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is constantly improving, and he tells fans he's in it for the long run ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

The 18-year-old star told South China Morning Post:

"I’ll be here for quite a while. And sooner or later, you’ll see a changed Jojo. But as of now, I’m slowly changing, I’m doing the best I can. And I’m coming to fight."

