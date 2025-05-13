  • home icon
  "Get a serious fight camp" - Striking phenom Johan Ghazali training with Superbon and Nong-O ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 return

“Get a serious fight camp” - Striking phenom Johan Ghazali training with Superbon and Nong-O ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 return

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 13, 2025 08:27 GMT
Superbon, Johan Ghazali, and Nong-O Hama (left to right)- Photo by ONE Championship
Superbon, Johan Ghazali, and Nong-O Hama (left to right)- Photo by ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali is back in Thailand, sharpening his tools at the renowned Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok. Ghazali has worked out at Superbon's gym in previous camps, offering glowing reviews. Now, the teenage sensation has returned to get ready for his next fight.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his fight camp.

youtube-cover
The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative said:

"I am. I got here three weeks ago, you know, just to get a serious fight camp. So, yeah, I’ve been training with Superbon, with Nong-O."

Ghazali will make his highly anticipated return to the ONE Championship ring to face Colombian-American star Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The event emanates from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, that weekend, and fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali admits he learned a lot from loss to Johan Estupinan: "I saw a lot of improvement"

Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is coming off a heartbreaking setback to fellow rising star 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan in early January. But the 18-year-old says he learned a lot from the losing experience.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"Honestly, I saw a lot of improvement in myself. Of course, there was a lot that I lacked in that fight, but there was a lot where I saw like, 'Oh, I can actually fight like this' or 'I can actually do this kind of style' and whatever."

Fans eagerly await the return of Johan Ghazali to ONE Championship.

