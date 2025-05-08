"I'm ready for the show" - Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan and Japan's Taiki Naito geared up for ONE Fight Night 32 duel

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai division remains without a king, and the winner between rising star Johan Estupinan and ONE Championship mainstay Taiki Naito could be one step closer to fighting for the vacant throne.

Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion revealed that Estupinan and 'Silent Sniper' have been booked to duke it out in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Check out the official fight graphic below:

In the comments section, 'Panda Kick' and Naito made it clear that they are excited to trade leather. Naito wrote:

"Let's go👊🏼🔥"

Estupinan wrote:

"I'm ready for the show 😁💪🏼🐼🇨🇴❤️🙏🏼"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Undefeated in five fights since his promotional debut in May 2024, the Colombian striking sensation recently became the fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor after an impressive beatdown of Johan Ghazali in January.

Meanwhile, the technically sound Naito is in search of redemption after going 1-4 in his last five forays, with his most recent outing being a knockout loss to Elias Mahmoudi in their August 2024 kickboxing bout.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Estupinan and twin brother Jordan both want to hold ONE Championship gold

Johan Estupinan has never been shy about his aspirations for himself and his twin brother Jordan, who recently captured his second win in ONE last Friday, May 2.

In a sit-down interview with LeapFrog Fight TV, Johan declared:

"We're gonna keep trying until we get our chance to fight for a championship. But we are not only going to have one championship, I want one for my brother and one for myself."

Watch the entire interview below:

