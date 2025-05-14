Featherweight MMA brawl between Russian phenoms Ibragim Dauev and Magomed Akaev headed to ONE Fight Night 32

A ferocious featherweight MMA scrap between Russian sluggers, Ibragim Dauev and Magomed Akaev, will now join ONE Fight Night 32, the organization's next American primetime showcase on June 6.

Fight fans better not blink an eye when this pair of all-around wizards go head-to-head inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dauev, who hails from a grappling background, backed up his hype surrounding his promotional debut last year.

The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance martial artist left a lasting impression in his three-round duke out session alongside New Zealand-Filipino talent Mark Abelardo.

He dominated the ground game exchanges and produced a thrilling stand-up display to snap Abelardo's two-fight winning streak en route to a unanimous decision triumph.

Since then, Dauev (9-1)has gone all out to prepare for his sophomore outing in ONE Championship.

Now that the chance has arrived, the 24-year-old is ready to deliver the goods, make it successive wins, and close in on the upper echelons of the loaded weight bracket.

Akaev is just as prepared heading into ONE Fight Night 32

The Russian upstart has electrified audiences with his entertaining style and rides a 10-0 record heading into his promotional bow.

He has plenty of show-stopping maneuvers on the canvas and heavy hands that can put opponents to sleep with ease.

As such, fans can expect no less than a war when these two collide at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Other MMA stars set for ONE Fight Night 32

Apart from Akaev and Dauev's featherweight scrap, four more fighters from the all-encompassing discipline will feature at ONE Fight Night 32.

At lightweight, battle-tested Argentinian warrior Nicolas Vigna looks to bounce back from his debut defeat when he takes on Turkish standout Dzhabir Dzhabrailov.

Another lightweight tilt sees former ONE lightweight MMA world title challenger Alibeg Rasulov square off against Switzerland martial artist Maurice Abevi.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

