"I want to put on a show" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises entertainment in title defense at ONE Fight Night 33

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 03, 2025 04:21 GMT
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (pictured) returns at ONE Fight Night 33.

ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has promised to deliver spectacular action when she puts her crown on the line against Swedish sensation Johanna Persson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33.

The Brazilian striking queen, who has dominated the atomweight division since dethroning Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in 2020, enters this championship defense with finishing intentions against the Scandinavian promotional newcomer.

"I'm going in to get the knockout. But a fight is a fight, so you never know," Rodrigues told ONE Championship ahead of the world title tiff inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on July 11.
"Still, I've been training for this. I want to put on a show for the audience, and I know both of us will do just that."

This aggressive mindset from the Phuket Fight Club representative reflects the finishing mentality that has defined her tenure in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has won all four of her assignments in the division against the aforementioned three-sport superstar, Janet Todd, Cristina Morales, and Marie McManamon.

Her only defeat came at the hands of Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023 during their ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title matchup.

Despite dominating the weight bracket, Rodrigues' fire to maintain her reputation is off the charts heading into the promotion's latest American primetime spectacle.

After all, it is another chance for the Brazilian striking queen to continue cementing her legacy as one of Muay Thai's most dominant and exciting world champions.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness her in action and the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card live on Friday, July 11.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she's 'firing on all cylinders' ahead of world title duel

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' return to the Circle was intially set fo ONE Fight Night 32 last month. Unfortunately, an injury to Israeli chalenger Shir Cohen threw a spanner in the works.

Still, Rodrigues sees the positive side of things from being able to go full throttle in back-to-back fight camps.

“It didn’t affect me at all [training for two camps]. In fact, I’m going in even more prepared."
"Two back-to-back training camps – my body is firing on all cylinders. My mindset and focus are always the same. It’s my reign on the line, so I will always give my all.”
