“No one is taking it from me” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues confident she’ll extend title reign vs Johanna Persson

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is confident of keeping her reign as divisional queen in her next title defense. She shared that once again she will be coming into it with a lot of fire and determination.

The Thailand-based Brazilian champion is to make her fourth defense of the atomweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 33 on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. She will be taking on the challenge to be presented by ONE Championship-debuting Johanna Persson of Sweden in the headlining contest.

In an interview with the promotion, Rodrigues, 27, spoke about her latest title defense, including the mindset she will be packing in as she defends her title.

The Phuket Fight Club standout said:

“I feel like I always have to do more because I know how hungry my opponents are to take my belt. The most important thing is always on the line – my belt. And no one is taking it from me.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defended her world title in March at ONE Fight Night 29, defeating Irish challenger Marie McManamon by fourth-round TKO. The win earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The Fortaleza native became ONE world champion in her promotional debut in August 2020, dethroning erstwhile world champion Stamp Fairtex with a hard-earned majority decision win. She took a two-year hiatus after giving birth to her son and then resumed her campaign, currently holding a 4-1 record in the "Home of Martial Arts."

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues comes into ONE Fight Night 33 off an extended camp

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had to endure an extended camp for ONE Fight Night 33 after her original opponent had to be replaced because of injury. She, however, said it is not going to be an issue and believes it actually benefitted her.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen was initially set to defend her title next against Shir Cohen of Israel, who had to withdraw in the lead-up after sustaining an injury in training. In came Johanna Persson, who is looking to make it a ONE debut to remember by becoming world champion.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues shared her thoughts on having a replacement opponent and going through an extended camp.

She said:

“It didn’t affect me at all. In fact, I’m going in even more prepared. Two back-to-back training camps – my body is firing on all cylinders. My mindset and focus are always the same. It’s my reign on the line, so I will always give my all.”

In Persson, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is up against an opponent who is no longer a stranger to title fights, being a WBC Muay Thai world champion.

