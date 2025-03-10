“I want more for myself” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on cloud nine after successful title defense and $50,000 bonus

Brazilian superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is thrilled to have successfully defended the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title and a $50,000 performance bonus for it. She said it was in line with what she wanted at this point of her career.

The Phuket Fight Club standout dominated Irish-English challenger Marie McManamon in their title fight at ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Rodrigues showcased her top-notch skills, particularly her crisp combinations, in steadily tearing down her opponent.

McManamon was so badly beaten and bruised after four rounds that her corner made the decision to stop the fight before the fifth frame to hand the win to the reigning champion.

The win was Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' third successful defense of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai gold, but first by knockout. It earned her a hefty $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

During the in-ring interview following her victory, the 26-year-old champion spoke about her latest triumph and its significance for her career now and moving forward.

She said:

"Thank you so much! It’s my first knockout win in ONE Championship. I trained a lot because I know I want more for myself."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues one of three $50,000 performance bonus winners at ONE Fight Night 29

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was not the only one who was rewarded with a $50,000 performance bonus by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for her scintillating performance at ONE Fight Night 29. She was joined by two other fighters who also scored impressive TKO victories.

First was Turkish juggernaut Shamil Erdogan, who made short work of BJJ legend Gilberto Galvao in their light heavyweight MMA clash. He finished the match in just 41 seconds after connecting on telling knee strikes that took out the fight from his opponent.

It was his fourth KO win in as many matches since making his promotional debut in June 2023.

Also winning big with the bonus was Thai Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon , who flexed his world-class striking by knocking down Iranian Parham Gheirati three times for the TKO win in the second round.

The win was the third straight for the 21-year-old phenom, solidifying hos standing in the bantamweight Muay Thai lane.

