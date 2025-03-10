“He takes care of us fighters” - Shamil Erdogan thanks Chatri Sityodtong after second straight $50,000 performance bonus

Shamil Erdogan bulldozed his way to another ferocious first-round finish at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video over the weekend.

The undefeated destroyer extended his pristine record to 12-0 in his sub-minute mauling of Gilberto Galvao inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After delivering a picturesque knee to the head of his grounded foe, Erdogan proceeded to land a brutal ground-and-pound assault that forced referee Herb Dean to halt the match in just 41 seconds.

As expected, Erdogan received another well-earned $50,000 performance bonus.

The Kremost Fight Club and Tiger Muay Thai athlete then expressed his gratitude to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in his in-ring interview and told Mitch Chilson:

"Thank you Mr. Chatri, he takes care of us fighters, and I’m very happy to represent this organization."

This marks Shamil Erdogan's second-straight $50,000 performance incentive in the home of martial arts.

Just last month at ONE 171, the Turkish powerhouse also collected some extra moolah after detonating a violent head kick on former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 29 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Shamil Erdogan wants Anatoly Malykhin next

Shamil Erdogan barely broke a sweat and took close to zero damage in his last two wins.

If he had his way, the 34-year-old annihilator would step into the Circle as soon as possible against arguably one of the most feared men in MMA today, Anatoly Malykhin.

In a previous interview with ONE, Erdogan expressed confidence he can dethrone the two-division MMA champ from the light heavyweight and middleweight thrones:

"I believe I’m not behind him in striking, and in grappling, I surpass him now. So I think if we face off, the victory will be mine."

