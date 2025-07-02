“My body is firing on all cylinders” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says extended camp will give her the edge vs Johanna Persson

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had to wait for a replacement opponent for her next title defense and had to endure an extended camp. She, however, was fine with it, using the extra time for preparation.

Ad

The 27-year-old Brazilian champion is to face debutant Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33 on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodrigues was earlier going to defend her title next against Shir Cohen of Israel. But the latter had to withdraw in the lead-up after sustaining an injury in training. In came Persson, who is looking to make it a ONE debut to remember by becoming world champion.

In an interview with the promotion, the atomweight Muay Thai queen spoke about the changes her latest title defense had to go through and the effect it had on her preparation.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She said:

“It didn’t affect me at all. In fact, I’m going in even more prepared. Two back-to-back training camps – my body is firing on all cylinders. My mindset and focus are always the same. It’s my reign on the line, so I will always give my all.”

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' most recent successful title defense was in March. During the fight, she punished British challenger Marie McManamon on her way to a fourth-round TKO win.

The defense at ONE Fight Night 33 will be the fourth for Rodrigues since becoming world champion in her ONE Championship debut in August 2020. She defeated erstwhile divisional queen Stamp Fairtex by a majority decision.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues fired up for ONE Fight Night 33

While she enters ONE Fight Night 33 as a favorite to win, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is not being complacent, believing that every title fight she takes on is anything but easy.

She spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing the mindset she has every fight and the work she puts in preparing for them.

Ad

The Phuket Fight Club standout said:

“Every title defense is very important to me. There’s no such thing as an easier or harder fight. I always feel the same pressure in all of them. I always give everything in every training camp."

At ONE Fight Night 33, Johanna Persson is aiming to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. She's an accomplished fighter from Sweden who has experienced a lot of success in the European circuit. The Swedish is looking to take her career to an even higher plane in the "Home of Martial Arts."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.