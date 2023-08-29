Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expresses admiration for rising sensation ‘The Queen’: “I always looked up to Phetjeeja”

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is looking to make up for lost time.

After becoming the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating Stamp Fairtex, the Brazilian decided to take time away from competition to focus on delivering and raising her little hero.

Making her long-anticipated return earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 8, the divisional queen showed that she still belongs at the top after two and a half years away.

In her second fight of the year, Rodrigues will look to become a two-division world champion by stepping in for Jackie Buntan to face Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

During her time away from the sport, the 25-year old recently revealed that she drew motivation to return and be better than ever from several competitors.

One of them was Muay Thai sensation ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja.

Producing two emphatic finishes on the ONE Friday Fights series, the 21-year old earned a contract on the main roster which she delivered on with her victory over Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues name dropped the rising star as someone she massively admires:

“As a fighter, I always looked up to Phetjeeja from before.”

Watch the full interview below:

When she makes the walk at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in under a month, the atomweight world champ will look to draw on all of that motivation to ensure that she leaves the circle with two belts wrapped around her waist.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.