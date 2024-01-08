"BANGERS!!!!" - Fans react to massive UFC 300 announcement, Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier's return 

MMA fans recently reacted to the latest UFC 300 fight announcements, including Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier's return.

UFC CEO Dana White recently took to social media to announce two massive upcoming bouts in the lightweight division. First, he announced a five-round co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis scheduled for UFC 299 in Miami.

Additionally, White announced a massive fight for the promotion's historic UFC 300 card. No.1-ranked Charles Oliveira will be taking on No.4-ranked Arman Tsarukyan, with the winner set to fight for the title next.

Oliveira was initially slated to take on Islam Makhachev for the title at UFC 294, however, the Brazilian was forced to pull out because of an injury. He will now take on surging contender Arman Tsarukyan, who, like Oliveira, is also chasing a rematch with reigning 155-pound king Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier was last seen in action against Justin Gaethje at UFC 295, where he suffered a head-kick knockout loss. The American's next opponent is French star Benoit Saint-Denis, who is on a five-fight winning streak.

Fans couldn't seem to contain their excitement as they were quick to react to the announcements. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"BANGERS!!!!"

"Props to olives for taking the arman fight instead of waiting for the title shot"

"Dana was cooking cuz he heard the Joshua and Francis announcement"

UFC 300 fight card: What do we know so far?

There is tons of anticipation surrounding UFC 300. While the full card has not been confirmed as of yet, there are a number of exciting matchups that have already been announced for the milestone pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13th, apart from the recently announced Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan bout.

As revealed by Dana White, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will lock horns with Aleksandar Rakic. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his move up to the featherweight division to take on Calvin Kattar. Also, rising middleweight star Bo Nickal will be taking on Cody Brundage.