Bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty lists his top 5 strikers in ONE Championship

Undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is honored to fight alongside some of the best pure strikers in the world in ONE Championship's talent-laden roster.

There's no denying that 'The General' is among the cream of the crop in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Haggerty revealed his Mt. Rushmore of active strikers in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Reddit user u/Fabulous-Material796 asked:

"Top 5 ONE strikers pound for pound at the moment?"

The British knockout artist wrote back:

"In no order: Superbon, Superlek, Me, Rodtang, Eersel."

Screenshot from Reddit AMA

Real certainly recognize real, and most fans and pundits alike should agree with Jonathan Haggerty's picks.

Superbon, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, remains one of the most technical fighters of this generation. Haggerty also knows firsthand just how destructive Thai megastars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon can be, given their history.

There's also the phenomenal double champion Regian Eersel, who will defend his lightweight Muay Thai crown against George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1.

Needless to say, Jonathan Haggerty also belongs on this list of proven and elite killers.

Jonathan Haggerty eyeing rematches with Superlek and Rodtang

Jonathan Haggerty lost his two matches to Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in his days in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

'The General' also went 0-2 to reigning flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9. While humbled by those losses, the British superstar admits he's still chasing trilogies with his two eternal rivals.

The 28-year-old striker made this revelation in the same Reddit AMA session:

"This is a good one. I think for legacy, Superlek and Rodtang. Get the win back."

Comment byu/weareonechampionship from discussion inMuayThai Expand Post

Jonathan Haggerty has found a home at 145 pounds and currently lords over the bantamweight kickboxing division. Only time will tell if he'll get his wish to avenge those losses, but we know Haggerty will bring it if the opportunity comes.

