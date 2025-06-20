“Get the win back” - Jonathan Haggerty eyes rematches with two former foes to cement his legacy

Jonathan Haggerty wants to heal old wounds first before reigniting a longstanding rivalry.

The undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion recently hopped in on a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, where he entertained a slew of questions from his doting fans.

One of the most interesting queries came from Reddit user u/Fabulous-Material796, who asked what is on everybody's mind. He wrote:

"Would you rather get revenge on Rodtang and Superlek back-to-back or knock out Nico Carrillo?"

'The General' kept it honest and gave a straightforward response, writing back:

"This is a good one. I think for legacy, Superlek and Rodtang. Get the win back."

Source: Reddit AMA

Jonathan Haggerty's resume is indeed filled with the who's who of the best strikers in the world. His fabulous victories over the likes of Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Wei Rui, among others, have cemented his place among the greatest martial artists of this generation.

However, the British superstar admits he still needs to avenge his shortcomings against arguably two of the best Thai strikers on the planet. Haggerty has lost twice to both Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

By the looks of it, he'd rather chase a trilogy with his two eternal rivals rather than start a new one with Nico Carrillo.

Jonathan Haggerty admits Rodtang is the hardest hitter he's ever faced

Jonathan Haggerty has shared the ring with some of the nastiest knockout artists in the world.

Still, 'The General' revealed that it's still the mighty Rodtang who inflicted him the most pain. In the same Reddit AMA session, Haggerty gave 'The Iron Man' his due flowers by replying to u/Accomplished-Gift195's question.

"The hardest shot I've been hit with will be Rodtang's body shot in my second fight with him."

Rewatch Haggerty vs Rodtang II:

