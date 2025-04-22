Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade admits 42-second mauling of Kwon Won Il felt bittersweet: “I wanted to fight longer”

There's something almost ironic about being too efficient in a fight.

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade needed only 42 seconds in the first round to stop potty-mouthed Kwon Won Il at ONE 167, securing another empathic win in his first world title defense as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. The finish was a classic: a brutal body punch that folded the Korean challenger like a lawn chair.

But while fans celebrated the quick finish, Andrade said he walked away feeling like he didn't get to show much of what he prepared:

"Of course, I was happy with the win, I can’t be sad with that early knockout. But yeah, I wanted to fight longer, I wanted to show what I’ve been working on over the past year."

Much of that work was centered on evolving his overall game. And when a fight ends as fast as his did, there's no chance to test them all in a high-stakes setting.

Watch the full interview:

“I’m very good with timing my shots” - Fabricio Andrade breaks down why his signature body shots are the best in the world

If there's one weapon Fabricio Andrade is known for, it's his ability to shut a fighter down with incredibly accurate body work. Once he sees an opening, it's usually game over.

"There are a lot of things I do during training, but I can say I’m very good with timing my shots, you know. Yes, I use my body shots and knees very well. Also, the body kicks well."

That perfect timing and pinpoint accuracy are what make Andrade one of the most dangerous fighters in the world today. And next time, maybe fans will get a little more than 42 seconds to see it.

ONE 170 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

