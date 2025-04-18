  • home icon
  • “I’m very good with timing my shots” - Fabricio Andrade breaks down why his signature body shots are the best in the world

“I’m very good with timing my shots” - Fabricio Andrade breaks down why his signature body shots are the best in the world

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 18, 2025 14:05 GMT
Fabricio Andrade | Image credit: ONE Championship
Fabricio Andrade | Image credit: ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade is a sniper when it comes to finding openings in his opponents' mid-section. 'Wonder Boy's' pinpoint strikes are so precise that most of his challengers are forced to tighten their guard or risk getting hit with a punishing barrage.

The downside, though, is they often leave their body open, which is practically inviting danger from the Brazilian heavy-hitter.

The undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion shared the secret behind his signature weapons in an interview on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel:

"There are a lot of things I do during training, but I can say I’m very good with timing my shots, you know. Yes, I use my body shots and knees very well. Also, the body kicks well."
Coming from a kickboxing background, Fabricio Andrade's stand-up game has always been miles above the competition in the 145-pound MMA division.

The Tiger Muay Thai and Evolve MMA standout's impeccable ability to connect crushing body blows has been well documented in ONE, where he blasted Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won Il in devastating fashion.

'Wonder Boy's' knack for targeting the body was again in full display in his successful world title defense at ONE 171 this past January.

Andrade ran it back with the Korean 'Pretty Boy' and dismantled him with a wicked body punch for the statement-making first-round finish.

Watch the full interview:

Fabricio Andrade says training is a therapeutic experience for him

Fabricio Andrade rose to the top of the bantamweight MMA division with sheer perseverance and determination.

Nobody works harder than 'Wonderboy', who grinds day in and day out regardless of whether he has a fight coming up. According to the 27-year-old, training is not just a habit, it's practically a part of his identity.

He said on the Nomundao Podcast:

"So there are some days when I don’t train. I don’t feel so good when I’m not training. I think training is kind of a therapy for me."
