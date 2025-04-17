WATCH: Fabricio Andrade gets scientific with his body shot KO of Kwon Won Il in their first ONE Championship showdown

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is always prepared to duke it out inside the circle, but most of his foes struggle to withstand his body blows. One of his best body shot knockouts came in June 2022 against Kwon Won Il.

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, the Brazilian standout extended his winning streak to five after catching 'Pretty Boy' with a nasty kick to the liver barely a minute into their much-anticipated firefight.

Watch multiple angles of Fabricio Andrade's knockout below:

Andrade earned the right to challenge then-reigning bantamweight MMA king John Lineker for the throne in October 2022. However, it ended in a no-contest after the challenger landed a knee strike on Lineker's groin, leaving him unable to continue.

The rematch for the now-vacant crown commenced in February 2023, where 'Hands of Stone' retired from the fight in his corner heading into the fifth and final round.

This past January, 'Wonder Boy' and Kwon crossed paths again, with the latter now looking to unseat Andrade. The 27-year-old stopped the South Korean star in just 42 seconds, again with a liver shot followed up by a downpour of strikes.

Fabricio Andrade gives fans a glimpse into his keys to success schedule

Fans have long wondered what the secret is behind Fabricio Andrade's immense success in ONE. In a recent appearance on the Nomundao Podcast, the Tiger Muay Thai product shared that thoroughly planned training camps are the key.

He said:

"It depends a lot on whether I have a fight scheduled or not and how much time I have to prepare. So it depends a lot on where I am. If I'm out of camp, if I'm in camp, if it's close to the fight, then I train a lot, depending on how much time I'll have before the fight."

Watch the entire interview below:

