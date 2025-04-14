FREE FULL FIGHT: Brazilian superstar Fabricio Andrade reaches the mountaintop in brutal mauling of John Lineker

Brazilian MMA star Fabricio Andrade made his dream of becoming a ONE world champion a reality when he went toe-to-toe with compatriot and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker for a second time over the then-vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world championship in February 2023.
Their first meeting in October 2022 ended in a no-contest due to an accidental knee strike to Lineker's groin that rendered him unable to continue, thus necessitating the rematch.
The fight picked up right where it left off, with the duo's intent on knocking out each other. Once again, Andrade's youth combined with his pinpoint accuracy and overwhelming power slowly sapped Lineker's energy as the fight wore on.
While 'Hands of Stone' had his moments, Andrade would not be denied his destiny. Entering the final round, Lineker's cornermen waved off the fight as the veteran had taken too much damage, allowing 'Wonder Boy' to claim the bantamweight MMA crown via TKO.
Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
After a near two-year layoff to recuperate from nagging injuries, Andrade put the gold on the line against South Korean rival Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 this past January in a rematch of their June 2022 encounter.
The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate only needed 42 seconds to retain the crown as he ripped Kwon's body with punches to force the stoppage victory.
Fabricio Andrade committed to staying in fighting shape
Fabricio Andrade takes immense pride in his work ethic to the point that his daily training sessions are almost as if he is in training camp for a bout.
The 26-year-old explained his approach to training in an interview with the Nomundao Podcast, saying:
"I'm a guy who's already gotten used to training all the time, right, so I always have to train, not just because I'm a fighter, right? But to feel good."