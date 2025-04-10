“I always have to train” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade says hitting the gym is second nature to him

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is one to make his gym sessions a constant in his life regardless of whether he has a fight scheduled or not.

The Brazilian knockout artist is coming off a successful world title defense when he knocked out old nemesis Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 in January.

In an interview with the Nomundao Podcast, Andrade explained that his dedication to training extends beyond professional necessity.

"I'm a guy who's already gotten used to training all the time, right, so I always have to train, not just because I'm a fighter, right? But to feel good," said Fabricio Andrade.

This approach has clearly paid dividends for 'Wonder Boy', who boasts an impressive 10-2 professional record, including a near-perfect 7-0 (1 no contest) run in ONE Championship with five highlight-reel finishes.

Fabricio Andrade’s most recent victory was his usual explosive affair when he dispatched Kwon with a devastating left uppercut to the liver in the opening round of their world championship clash at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Structure and strength training remain priorities for Fabricio Andrade even outside fight camps

Fabricio Andrade, 26, elaborated on his methodical approach to training, emphasizing the importance of structure and routine even when not preparing for a specific opponent:

"The training sessions are organized so you have to follow that routine. So I wake up already knowing what I'm going to do in the morning, what I'm going to eat, what I'm going to do in the afternoon, what I'm going to do later on," Andrade explained in the same interview with Nomundao Podcast.

While many fighters significantly reduce their training intensity between fights, Andrade maintains his disciplined regimen with a particular focus on strength conditioning:

"Outside of camp? It's less pressure when everything is sorted accordingly. So I already do the training. I prioritize strength training more because I believe that MMA training is very important for your quality of life, for you to have a healthy body to avoid injuries."

This commitment to year-round physical preparation aligns with Andrade's remarkable success in the circle, where his combination of technical striking and blinding speed has established him as one of ONE Championship's most dominant world champions.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below:

