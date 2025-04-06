Fabricio Andrade says trilogy against John Lineker is written in the stars: “It’s going to happen again”

Fabricio Andrade believes a trilogy fight with John Lineker is inevitable.

More than two years ago, 'Wonder Boy' forced Lineker to quit on his stool just before the fifth round of the ONE Fight Night 7 headliner. Andrade's ONE bantamweight MMA world title victory came four months after their first meeting ended in a no-contest due to an unintentional low blow.

Since then, Andrade has bagged his first title defense, scoring a 42-second knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 in January.

Thus far, Andrade has not booked his next bantamweight MMA title defense, but he expects to complete his trilogy with 'Hands of Stone' before long.

"So I think the fight will happen in the future," Andrade said on the Normundao Podcast. "This trilogy is definitely happening. He’s a tough guy, he’s a guy who’ll always be there. I don’t think it’s going to happen in the next fight, but it’s a fight that’s going to be on paper and it’s going to happen again."

Fabricio Andrade insists there's no beef with John Lineker

There's no denying that Fabricio Andrade vs. John Lineker is one of the fiercest rivalries in bantamweight MMA history.

But despite all the bad blood and animosity, 'Wonder Boy' made it clear that there's no outstanding beef with his fellow Brazilian bruiser.

"No, we don’t have a personal relationship," Andrade. "He’s not a guy I’m angry with. There was provocation there, but that’s because we were going to fight. "I think it happened a lot the first time, right? Because I think he was avoiding that fight a little. So there was provocation the first time, but the second time was more relaxed. It was more of a neutral situation. Although there was still provocation, it was calmer."

Is Andrade vs. Lineker 3 the fight to make after both fighters' recent success in the bantamweight MMA division?

