Fabricio Andrade insists there’s no bad blood between him and John Lineker: “What happened there was for the cameras”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 01, 2025 08:31 GMT
Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker - Photo by ONE Championship
Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade of Brazil says things remain cordial between him and John Lineker.

The two Brazilian firecrackers share a deep history in their rivalry in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Wonder Boy' and 'Hands of Stone' have gone tit for tat in one of the most explosive matchups in the promotion's history. Needless to say, they have also shown some animosity towards each other outside of the cage.

However, in a recent interview with Nomundao podcast, Andrade cleared the air and said his beef with Lineker is purely for show, and that the two are good backstage.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"Lineker is a guy that’s always been very respectful. Even back then, when we first went to fight and there was provocation he came to talk to me. He saw me at the hotel, he came to talk to me and shook my hand. So it was a situation there, what happened there was for the cameras, it’s nothing. Lineker is a good person. He’s a calm guy, so no, I didn’t have that friendship. I don’t have it with him."
Fabricio Andrade says he has just been on vacation: "I took the opportunity to relax"

Fans wondering what reigning bantamweight MMA king 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is up to at this time can rest assured the Brazilian star is doing well.

He decided to take a short break with his family, after his recent victory over 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il to retain his gold earlier this year.

Andrade told Nomundao podcast:

"I’m coming back from a trip, I was taking a break. I was training a lot, and I took the opportunity to relax. So I went to Cambodia, took a trip, and came back last night here in Bangkok, because tomorrow I’ll be back training normally. I’ll train again tomorrow. It’s hard."

