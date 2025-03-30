  • home icon
  Fabricio Andrade enjoying the comforts of life after brutal 42-second win over Kwon Won Il: "I took the opportunity to relax"

Fabricio Andrade enjoying the comforts of life after brutal 42-second win over Kwon Won Il: "I took the opportunity to relax"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 30, 2025 08:35 GMT
Fabricio Andrade celebrates win over Kwon Won Il | Image credit: ONE Championship
Fabricio Andrade celebrates win over Kwon Won Il | Image credit: ONE Championship

Current undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade took a much-needed break following his 42-second knockout win over Kwon Won Il from their championship clash at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

Andrade recently appeared on the Nomundao Podcast and discussed how he rewarded himself with a trip to Cambodia to relax and recuperate from the rigorous training camp he had, as he revealed:

"I'm coming back from a trip, I was taking a break. I was training a lot, and I took the opportunity to relax. So I went to Cambodia, took a trip, and came back last night here in Bangkok, because tomorrow I'll be back training normally. I'll train again tomorrow. It's hard."
Watch the full interview of Fabricio Andrade here:

With how hard 'Wonder Boy' trains at the gym, even outside of a fight camp, that short trip has certainly rejuvenated his physical and mental space before putting the necessary work back in the gym.

Apart from extending his head-to-head lead to 2-0 against 'Pretty Boy,' the Brazilian MMA powerhouse also bagged an additional $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Fabricio Andrade played matchmaker for a potential John Lineker vs. Kwon Won Il showdown

During the same interview with Nomundao Podcast, the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative has played the role of a matchmaker for the next must-watch fight in the bantamweight MMA division.

According to Andrade, a fight between former ONE bantamweight MMA king John Lineker and Kwon Won Il is the fight to make for the world's largest martial arts organization. He suggested:

"I think this is a fight that a lot of people are interested in seeing because it was a war, right? The second fight was pretty tough, so people are really interested in seeing it. But I believe that now it's going to be the Korean there. I think the Korean is more likely to fight him next."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 170 via watch.onefc.com.

