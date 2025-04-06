Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade says detailed plan puts his mind at ease for fight camps: “It’s lesser pressure”

Fabricio Andrade believes the devil is in the details.

Ad

'Wonder Boy' currently sits as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion—a title he claimed more than two years ago via a dominant fourth-round TKO over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

Since then, Andrade has successfully defended his crown against Kwon Won Il, finishing the South Korean standout in just 42 seconds at ONE 170 in January.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Appearing on the Normundao Podcast, Andrade spoke about his very detailed training camps, revealing that the more in-depth his game plan is, the more comfortable he feels on fight night.

"The training sessions are organized so you have to follow that routine," Andrade said. "So I wake up already knowing what I’m going to do in the morning, what I’m going to eat, what I’m going to do in the afternoon, what I’m going to do later on. I’m going to eat, what time am I going to sleep outside of camp?"

Ad

"It’s lesser pressure when everything is sorted accordingly. So I already do the training. I prioritize strength training more because I believe that MMA training is very important for your quality of life, for you to have a healthy body to avoid injuries."

Ad

Is Fabricio Andrade vs. John Lineker 3 the fight to make in the bantamweight MMA division?

While no official announcements have been made regarding Fabricio Andrade's next ONE world title defense, there's a strong possibility that he could find himself again going toe-to-toe with the man he beat to take home his first 26 pounds of gold.

Since coming up short against Andrade, John Lineker has scored wins over perennial bantamweight contenders Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman. 'Hands of Stone' also bagged a couple big wins in the art of eight limbs, knocking out Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko.

Ad

With Lineker aiming for a return to mixed martial arts this year, a trilogy fight with Andrade seems likely.

However, 'Wonder Boy' isn't sure if Lineker wants that smoke again.

"I'm not too sure whether he wants it, you know," Andrade said. "He's getting a bit old, he's had a lot of much easier fights since we last fought. But, you know, if it does happen, he knows it won't be an easy fight. And if I get to enjoy a full camp, it's going to be trouble for him."

With Lineker and Andrade's recent success in the division, is a threequel the fight to make?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.