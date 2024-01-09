“I’m fully focused on my health” – Fabricio Andrade not rushing comeback as he recuperates from nagging injuries

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade says he learned a lot from his recent defeat at the hands of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty – not the least of which is to take care of his body.

Andrade met Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video last November 3, 2023. The 26-year-old Evolve MMA / Tiger Muay Thai standout suffered a second-round knockout to the fiery Englishman.

Later on, Andrade revealed that he had entered that fight with nagging injuries, which no doubt affected his performance. Moving forward, Andrade says he no longer plans on compromising his health just to fight and would rather come into his bouts a hundred percent to give fans a better show.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Andrade talked about working towards a comeback later this year and said that right now, getting healthy is his top priority.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“So, now I haven’t made any plans for my comeback or what I’m going to be doing next. I’m fully focused on my health. I want to get back and be healthy again, and only then, I will think about my plans.”

At his best, Fabricio Andrade is one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. Here’s to hoping he comes back in short order and at the peak of his abilities.

What’s next for ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade?

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is still the king of bantamweight MMA, despite a loss in his first kickboxing match under the ONE Championship banner.

As such, Andrade has a host of options for his next world title defense.

Leading the pack is none other than fierce rival and former divisional kingpin ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker, who has won his last two fights impressively over tough opposition. Most recently, Lineker defeated tough Filipino veteran Stephen Loman via unanimous decision to cement his spot atop the top five bantamweight MMA rankings.

Also, an option for Andrade is no.3-ranked contender Kwon Won Il, who has a fight this weekend at ONE Fight Night 18 against Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.