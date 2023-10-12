Despite failure to score a knockout, John Lineker says he ‘felt really good’ to get one over Stephen Loman

The pivotal bantamweight MMA match between top-ranked contender John Lineker and No.2-ranked divisional challenger Stephen Loman may not have lived up to the expectation of a high-octane match at ONE Fight Night 14. But Lineker is fairly satisfied with his performance in the bout.

‘Hands of Stone’ picked up his sixth ONE Championship victory and simultaneously snapped ‘The Sniper’s’ three-fight win streak with a unanimous decision victory on Friday, September 29.

It was Lineker’s second victory in two months after scoring a late knockout of Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

Despite risking his number one ranking with a quick turnaround, the former ONE bantamweight champion is happy with how the fight turned out. However, he didn’t get the knockout finish that he was looking for.

Lineker revealed this in his most recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

“I felt really good. I did my homework. I didn’t get the knockout, but I did my best, as I do in all my fights. I thought I performed well.”

This victory should position himself for another world title shot against reigning ONE bantamweight world champion and former tormentor Fabricio Andrade.

Lineker lost the title to the ‘Wonder Boy’ in their rematch in February 2023 after failing to make out of his corner in the fourth round.

Lineker and Andrade fought in a no-contest result in October 2022 after the latter accidentally hit the former in the groin. The fight ended prematurely as Lineker couldn’t continue.

The American Top Team representative may have to wait a little longer because Andrade is scheduled to meet ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. The duo will battle it out for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America. Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 16 will be free to watch for active subscribers in the United States and Canada.