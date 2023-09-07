It’s finish or bust for John Lineker against Stephen Loman: “I enter a fight to knock out, to put on a show”

Former ONE bantamweight world champion and current No.1 ranked contender John Lineker has built a reputation as a feared finisher. His four stoppage wins in six bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization are a solid testament to his stature.

The Brazilian MMA superstar is coming off an incredible come-from-behind victory against Kim Jae Woong last August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13, as he scored a TKO finish in the dying seconds of the fight. That win launched him back into the world title picture.

‘Hands of Stone’ is currently preparing for a quick turnaround against fellow top contender and No. 2-ranked divisional challenger Stephen Loman on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 to determine the clear-cut contender to Fabricio Andrade’s ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 33-year-old revealed that he not only intends to win over ‘The Sniper,’ but Lineker wants to knock him out, much like what he did to his four previous opponents.

The American Top Team athlete said:

"I believe that Loman will also try to put me down, because he knows that I have a heavy hand and knockout power. So, I believe he won't want to risk it. I'm going to get the knockout, like I do in all my fights. I enter a fight to knock out, to put on a show. And this fight will be no different. I will get the knockout one more time."

If Lineker finds a home for his patented knockout punch, he will likely book himself a trilogy fight with Andrade and have another opportunity to reclaim the golden strap he once held.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium and air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.