John Lineker says his racehorse won the same week he beat Kim Jae Woong: “The celebration was very big!”

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current No. 1-ranked contender John Lineker has recently revealed his love and passion for horses, in particular horse racing.

According to the Brazilian knockout artist, he even feels more nervous whenever they compete in tournaments than when he is fighting inside the Circle.

Coincidentally, Lineker’s last fight against Kim Jae Woong on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 was simultaneous with the tournament of one of his horses in Brazil.

He shared it with ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Even when I was fighting Kim Jae Woong, my mare was competing in a tournament close to my city in Curitiba."

Just like his victory over the Korean, ‘Hands of Stone’s’ horse was also triumphant in the competition, which made his victory sweeter and called for a bigger celebration for the double success.

"She ran on Saturday, advanced to the final, and on Sunday, we were champions of the tournament. The celebration was very big!"

The 33-year-old now prepares for his next big fight against No. 2-ranked contender Stephen Loman in a pivotal bantamweight clash on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, which can determine the next challenger for ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

If Lineker wins this fight against ‘The Sniper,’ he can set up a trilogy bout with Andrade and exact revenge on his Brazilian compatriot for beating him in February 2023 via fourth-round TKO. Their first meeting in October 2022 ended in a no-contest.

ONE Fight Night 14 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.