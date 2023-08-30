Stephen Loman recalls knockout loss that sparked his 11-fight winning streak: “That was a big lesson for me”

No. 2-ranked ONE bantamweight contender Stephen Loman is currently enjoying success under the world’s largest marital arts organization with his three-fight winning streak after beating Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and Bibiano Fernandes.

These victories have set the stage for an epic world title eliminator showdown with No. 1-ranked contender and former bantamweight world champion John Lineker on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The two will slug it out to determine the next challenger for reigning bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

But this success inside the Circle was a product of Loman’s devastating loss seven years ago, in January 2016, when ‘The Sniper’ fought fellow Filipino fighter Rex de Lara and suffered a 12-second knockout defeat at the hands of de Lara in the opening round.

The Team Lakay representative recalled this setback in his career and how he used it as motivation to improve and cover the holes in his MMA skillset. Since that debacle, he has been able to win all of his fights and now rides an 11-fight winning streak. Loman made a trip down memory lane in his interview with The MMA Superfan.

Loman narrated:

"I was knocked out before by Rex de Lara. My preparation for that fight was good, but I felt I was still lacking something. After that loss, I saw my shortcomings and worked on those in training. Until now, I currently have an 11-fight winning streak because of it. That loss against Rex de Lara was a big lesson for me."

The 31-year-old also vows to give his best in his upcoming fight with the ‘Hands of Stone’ and finally secure his first-ever world title opportunity against ‘Wonderboy’ in the foreseeable future.

ONE Fight Night 14 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.