John Lineker reveals the tragedy that shook his family to the core: “It was a shock”

A lot of people have experienced a tragic event from their childhood, and former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker wasn’t spared from that, as he too ran into a devastating incident in his life.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Brazilian MMA superstar opened up about the tragedy that he went through as a kid that shook him and his whole family.

Lineker narrated:

"I had an uncle who committed suicide. He separated from my aunt and he didn't handle the separation well and ended up hanging himself. I was a kid, so at the time it was a really big shock. But despite being a child, I didn't let it get to me. It was a shock at the time, but I didn't let it move me as I grew up."

Instead of letting the pain affect him and his life, Lineker used that experience to be a better man and continue living his life. He developed a deep love and passion for martial arts, which made him decide to take the sport professionally.

After becoming a perpetual contender in every promotion he has competed in, ‘Hands of Stone’ eventually found a home in ONE Championship, where he reached the pinnacle of success by winning the bantamweight world title against longtime world champion Bibiano Fernandes by knocking him out in March 2022.

Aside from winning the world title, the 33-year-old also holds impressive victories over Muin Gafurov, Kevin Belingon, Troy Worthen, and Kim Jae Woong.

His next target is a win over current No. 2-ranked contender Stephen Loman on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, where they will battle it out for an outright opportunity to face reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade in a world title showdown.

