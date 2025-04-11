“Training is a therapy” - Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade says work ethic stays the same even when he’s not fighting

Consistency has been the driving factor to Fabricio Andrade's unprecedented rise.

It wasn't that long ago when 'Wonder Boy' was considered an unheralded gem before exploding in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Turns out, it's his feverish drive to succeed and become a better version of himself that helped him skyrocket to unprecedented heights.

Appearing on the Nomundao Podcast, Andrade shared his workhorse ethic, revealing he keeps the same intensity regardless of whether he has a scheduled fight or not:

"So there are some days when I don’t train. I don’t feel so good when I’m not training. I think training is kind of a therapy for me."

The reigning bantamweight MMA world champion continued:

"It’s already become a part of my routine. So if I’m out of camp, I still train, but I don’t have that obligation, right? I don’t have to wake up with that obligation. Because if you’re in camp when you know you’re going to fight, you have a routine there."

After dealing with some serious injuries, a healthy Fabricio Andrade made a triumphant return at ONE 170 last January.

The Brazilian superstar defended his 26 pounds of gold in emphatic fashion by decimating Korea's 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il.

Fabricio Andrade says training has become part of his identity

Fighting is his livelihood, so it makes sense that Fabricio Andrade spends a lot of time grinding in the gym to hone his skills.

However, the 27-year-old admitted it's not just a lifestyle for him but more of a big part of who he is. 'Wonder Boy' said in the same podcast:

"I'm a guy who's already gotten used to training all the time, right, so I always have to train, not just because I'm a fighter, right? But to feel good,"

Watch the full podcast episode featuring Fabricio Andrade:

