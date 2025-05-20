Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade “can’t wait” to return to the Circle to extend his growing legacy

Fabricio Andrade is primed and ready to defend his throne against anyone brave enough to face his destructive power.

Ad

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion practically issued an open challenge, daring any of his would-be contenders to face him inside the Circle.

Taking to Instagram, Andrade posted:

"Can’t wait to get back in there. @onechampionship."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fabricio Andrade has been nothing short of spectacular in ONE Championship, especially in his world title run.

'Wonder Boy', though, had to deal with early disappointment when his first shot at gold ended in a whimper.

Ad

Trending

Andrade was firmly in control of his match against John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3 when he accidentally smashed his fellow Brazilian knockout artist in the groin.

Ad

Lineker's cup was shattered on impact and their October 2022 match in Kuala Lumpur ended in a no-contest.

The pair ran it back four months later in February 2023, this time with Andrade firmly grasping the gold.

Andrade and Lineker went into an absolute bloodbath during their ONE bantamweight MMA world title match at ONE Fight Night 7, with the Bangkok crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium chanting at every strike thrown.

In the end, Andrade caused so much damage that the fight was ultimately stopped while Lineker sat on the stool in the fourth round.

Ad

Andrade, however, had to sit out 2024 due to a string of injuries.

Nevertheless, he returned in his usual dominant form when he folded old foe Kwon Won Il in the first round of their ONE 170 matchup to retain the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Fabricio Andrade names two possible contenders to his throne

Fabricio Andrade has almost cleaned out the bantamweight MMA division's upper class, except for two fighters.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion named the Philippines' Stephen Loman and Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu as possible opponents. He said:

"Even though I’ve already beaten Lineker and Kwon Won, there are still two guys in the rankings that I haven’t fought yet: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and Stephen Loman."

There are no official announcements yet, but Andrade seems to have his career trajectory in check.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.