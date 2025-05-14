“I didn’t show up to fight” - Fabricio Andrade still hopes to settle the score with Jonathan Haggerty down the line

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is one of the most dominant MMA world champions in ONE Championship history, but he still has one win he wants to get back.

Ad

Andrade dropped a second-round knockout loss to former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in November of 2023, which was for the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Andrade says he wants to eventually run it back with Haggerty to fix his mistakes.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Wonder Boy' stated:

"I definitely want to do a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty. He’s a very good athlete, a very well-known guy in the sport, and I think in our first fight, I didn’t show up to fight."

Needless to say, fans eagerly await Fabricio Andrade's return to action in the ONE Championship ring at the soonest possible time. 'Wonder Boy' is expected to make another defense of his bantamweight MMA gold after a successful outing against Kwon Won Il last January.

Ad

Fabricio Andrade says he isn't done with the bantamweight division: "Other tough athletes will emerge"

Despite dominating the top five in ONE Championship's stacked bantamweight MMA division, reigning king 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade says he fully expects more worthy challengers to his throne to emerge.

Andrade has reigned supreme over the weight class but wants to defend his gold a few more times this year.

Ad

He told ONE:

"It’s hard to say that I’m close to cleaning the division, and I also believe that other tough athletes will emerge who could be big challenges for my career."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.