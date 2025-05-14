“I didn’t show up to fight” - Fabricio Andrade still hopes to settle the score with Jonathan Haggerty down the line

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is one of the most dominant MMA world champions in ONE Championship history, but he still has one win he wants to get back.
Andrade dropped a second-round knockout loss to former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in November of 2023, which was for the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.
Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Andrade says he wants to eventually run it back with Haggerty to fix his mistakes.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'Wonder Boy' stated:
"I definitely want to do a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty. He’s a very good athlete, a very well-known guy in the sport, and I think in our first fight, I didn’t show up to fight."
Needless to say, fans eagerly await Fabricio Andrade's return to action in the ONE Championship ring at the soonest possible time. 'Wonder Boy' is expected to make another defense of his bantamweight MMA gold after a successful outing against Kwon Won Il last January.
Fabricio Andrade says he isn't done with the bantamweight division: "Other tough athletes will emerge"
Despite dominating the top five in ONE Championship's stacked bantamweight MMA division, reigning king 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade says he fully expects more worthy challengers to his throne to emerge.
Andrade has reigned supreme over the weight class but wants to defend his gold a few more times this year.
He told ONE:
"It’s hard to say that I’m close to cleaning the division, and I also believe that other tough athletes will emerge who could be big challenges for my career."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade's next fight.