Bare-knuckle fighter issues brutal reality check on Conor McGregor's BKFC title dreams: "He's going to quit"

Conor McGregor won't be as successful in the BKFC as he may be anticipating, at least according to former mixed martial artist-turned-bare-knuckle boxer Dustin Pague. The sentiment comes from a recent interview he took part in with Inside Fighting, during which he addressed the Irishman's bare-knuckle aspirations.

Pague knows a thing or two about transitioning from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing. After all, he is a former UFC bantamweight, whose poor 12-11 run in MMA eventually led to a bare-knuckle boxing stint. Unfortunately, it is no less tougher, as he is 3-2 in the BKFC, and feels that McGregor won't survive among his ranks.

So, when aske dby the interview about his thoughts on McGregor finding success, especially championship success, in the BKFC, Pague didn't hold back.

"I do think that that would bring in a ton of views if he were to fight, but as far as him being the champ, I just don't see that ever happening. And I think he's at that point in his life, that with the fame and the money, I just don't think he has that hunger to be successful. Do you know what I'm getting at?"

This isn't the first time someone has referred to McGregor's wealth and fame as obstacles to him fighting with the will and heart of old.

"You need something to drive you and I don't think he has that. So, I think when somebody doesn't have that hunger and that true thirst to be a champion, they look for ways out. And if he gets clipped or hurt, he's going to quit."

Check out Dustin Pague's thoughts on Conor McGregor fighting in the BKFC (11:07):

Ever since becoming a part-owner of the BKFC, McGregor has been vocal about his desire to compete in the promotion. Unfortunately, he is currently tied down by his UFC contract, with many awaiting his octagon return, which appears less likely with each passing day.

Conor McGregor had a recent face-off in the BKFC

After Jeremy Stephens TKO'd former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at BKFC Knucklemania V, Conor McGregor wasted no time in seizing the spotlight of the post-fight proceedings. He quickly engaged Stephens in a face-off, exclaiming his interest in a bare-knuckle boxing bout.

It isn't the first instance of McGregor doing so, as he previously engaged BKFC star Mike Perry in a face-off following the latter's TKO win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41.

