Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship offers Mike Tyson $20 million to step out of retirement

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson isn't called the "baddest man on the planet" for nothing. Even in his fifties, Tyson is in good shape to perhaps step inside the modern-day Colosseum one more time. American bare-knuckle boxing promotion Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has offered "Iron" Mike a whopping sum to return to what was once his yard - the boxing ring.

On Wednesday, while speaking to MMA Fighting, BKFC president David Feldman revealed that he has contacted Tyson to try and rope him into the organization. According to a report from Heavy.com, BKFC has offered Tyson $20 million guaranteed for making a surprise comeback. Feldman says BKFC wants to associate itself with Tyson in any possible capacity the latter would like to join the organization in.

“The excitement the whole world was getting from Mike’s training videos, led us to make him an offer. He’s a legend and it’s just an honor to be able to talk with his team. We will see where things go from here, it will be an honor to work with Mike in any scenario.”

Is Tyson ready to return to the boxing ring?

Speculations of an imminent return to the boxing ring for Tyson fueled from a training video where he was seen getting some intense pad work done with MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro. In the video, Tyson displayed unbelievable speed and agility for a man his age, and the devastating punches wouldn't take long to remind one of how dangerous the fighter was in his prime.

If Tyson does end up taking the fight, BKFC will let him cherry pick his opponent from a talented pool that includes former UFC fighters as well as professional boxers including Shannon Briggs, who recently signed with the promotion.

Tyson's last fight was against Kevin McBride back in 2005 where the former succumbed to defeat after six rounds. The defeat, which marked Tyson's third in his last four fights ultimately led to his retirement from professional boxing.