"Baseball bat to the temple" - Sadibou Sy's incredible spinning head kick KO at PFL 6 leaves fans stunned

Sadibou Sy recently delivered a spectacular highlight-reel spinning head kick knockout win against Shane Mitchell at PFL 6. 'The Swedish Denzel Washington's incredible KO rightfully left fans stunned.

The 36-year-old Swede has been with PFL since 2018 but has never pulled off a finish like this so far. With his win over Mitchell, Sy extended his win streak to six straight and his overall pro-MMA record to 15-6-2.

ESPN MMA posted a screengrab of the knockout on Instagram and fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.

One fan asked:

"body cam on the ref to witness a murder not crazy ?"

Another fan foresaw Francis Ngannou delivering a similar KO when he eventually makes his PFL debut:

"POV: Ngannou’s next opponent"

Another fan praised Sadibou Sy's "nasty" striking:

"Glad he's started getting finishes instead of decisions. Really nasty MMA striker."

Brazilian fighter Thiago Alves wrote:

"Wow"

Former UFC bantamweight fighter Raphael Assuncao was also taken aback by Sy's phenomenal knockout, writing:

"Oh wow"

PFL 6: Abdullah Al Qahtani becomes the first Saudi Arabian fighter in PFL

Abdullah Al Qahtani enjoyed a perfect debut at PFL 6 by registering a submission win over Lamar Brown. Qahtani is the first fighter from Saudi Arabia in the PFL.

Al Qahtani pounced on Brown's back in the very first round, managed to put both hooks in and subsequently locked in a rear-naked choke. The Saudi Arabian featherweight improves his record to 6-1 with his latest victory, which you can watch below.

