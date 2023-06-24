Create

"Baseball bat to the temple" - Sadibou Sy's incredible spinning head kick KO at PFL 6 leaves fans stunned

By Imran
Modified Jun 24, 2023 08:04 GMT
Sadibou Sy recently delivered a spectacular highlight-reel spinning head kick knockout win against Shane Mitchell at PFL 6. 'The Swedish Denzel Washington's incredible KO rightfully left fans stunned.

SADIBOU SY INSANE WHEEL KICK KNOCKOUT #PFLRegularSeason https://t.co/3TwfiaLRIT

The 36-year-old Swede has been with PFL since 2018 but has never pulled off a finish like this so far. With his win over Mitchell, Sy extended his win streak to six straight and his overall pro-MMA record to 15-6-2.

ESPN MMA posted a screengrab of the knockout on Instagram and fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.

One fan asked:

"body cam on the ref to witness a murder not crazy ?"
A user commented.
A user commented.

Another fan foresaw Francis Ngannou delivering a similar KO when he eventually makes his PFL debut:

"POV: Ngannou’s next opponent"
User reaction
User reaction

Another fan praised Sadibou Sy's "nasty" striking:

"Glad he's started getting finishes instead of decisions. Really nasty MMA striker."
A user praising Sadibou Sy&#039;s striking
A user praising Sadibou Sy's striking

Brazilian fighter Thiago Alves wrote:

"Wow"
Thiago Alves responded to the post
Thiago Alves responded to the post

Former UFC bantamweight fighter Raphael Assuncao was also taken aback by Sy's phenomenal knockout, writing:

"Oh wow"
Raphael Assuncao reacted to the knockout
Raphael Assuncao reacted to the knockout

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans reacting to Sy&#039;s wheel kick at PFL 6 2023 on Instagram
Fans reacting to Sy's wheel kick at PFL 6 2023 on Instagram

PFL 6: Abdullah Al Qahtani becomes the first Saudi Arabian fighter in PFL

Abdullah Al Qahtani enjoyed a perfect debut at PFL 6 by registering a submission win over Lamar Brown. Qahtani is the first fighter from Saudi Arabia in the PFL.

Al Qahtani pounced on Brown's back in the very first round, managed to put both hooks in and subsequently locked in a rear-naked choke. The Saudi Arabian featherweight improves his record to 6-1 with his latest victory, which you can watch below.

Successful Debut for Abdullah Al-Qahtani!!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW🇺🇸 ESPN+🌎 pfl.info/WatchNow https://t.co/VznNm0y9um

