“Based Romanian” - Andrew Tate's security chief trolls BBC reporter with epic six-word response, fans react

Polarizing social media influencer Andrew Tate recently appeared in a heated interview conducted by BBC reporter, Lucy Williamson. The encounter between the two quickly gained attention due to its contentious nature.

Later, 'Cobra' escalated his online shenanigans by taunting Williamson, implying that she harbored romantic emotions for him. He jokingly referred to her as his "number one and most dedicated fan."

You literally couldn’t make this up 🤡 Lucy Williamson of BBC waiting outside court in the rain for Andrew Tate.You literally couldn’t make this up 🤡 Lucy Williamson of BBC waiting outside court in the rain for Andrew Tate.You literally couldn’t make this up 🤡😂 https://t.co/rN4YNxBcOb

A recently surfaced video clip features Bogdon Stancu, Andrew Tate's security chief, leaving Lucy Williamson momentarily stunned during an interview. In the clip, Williamson poses a question, questioning why Stancu never doubts Andrew but expresses doubt toward women. Stancu responded:

"Because they are young and stupid."

The video has sparked a wave of laughter among viewers and elicited a flurry of reactions on Twitter. The unexpected and somewhat controversial remark from Stancu added a comedic twist to an already charged exchange, leaving fans amused and entertained.

One fan remarked:

"The sass when he said that haha."

Another fan wrote:

"Her again? Seriously she’s definitely got a crush on him."

While fan remarked:

"I love watching media left speechless when they’re hit in the face with common sense."

Another posted:

"Based Romanian."

While another user took jabs at the BBC reporter:

"Lucy is so traumatised by Andrew Tate. That now she can not even see good with her eyes."

Andrew Tate critiques Drake's nail polish in an enigmatic tweet

Andrew Tate, known for his opposition to men embracing fashion trends traditionally associated with women, recently didn't hold back when it came to criticizing Drake.

The Canadian rapper recently showcased his brightly painted nails, including a vibrant pink shade. This prompted 'Cobra' to swiftly express his disapproval and publicly criticize the popular artist.

A Twitter account called @CensoredMen uploaded footage of Drake flaunting his colorful watch and pink nails, allowing the Twitter community to weigh in. Tate responded with scathing remarks about Drake's odd color choices:

"There's a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.”

