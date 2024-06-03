"Battle of roid heads" - Fans react as Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn seemingly agree to a street MMA fight

YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn has set his sights on a new challenge: facing internet sensation Logan Paul in an MMA fight. Despite his lack of experience, Martyn expressed his ambition to take on Paul during a conversation on the ‘Full Send’ podcast with Mike Majlak and the Nelk brothers.

During the podcast, Martyn, a 260-pound bodybuilder known for his impressive physique, did not hesitate when Majlak asked him about his dream fight. Martyn promptly declared:

“I want to MMA fight with Logan, that’s all I wanted. Because I know they’re going to eventually do the UFC thing.”

When Majlak further inquired if Martyn believed he could defeat Paul in an MMA fight, Martyn confidently responded with a “yes.”

This bold declaration quickly caught the attention of fans, who took to the comments section to share their reactions. One fan quipped:

"Battle of the roid heads, I like it"

Another fan noted Majlak's role in escalating the situation, commenting:

“@mikemajlak can be such an instigator sometimes 😂😂 Any other dude in his position laughs it off bc Bradley is known to talk shit like that but this dude goes, knowing logan he would respond if called out publicly. He literally has to now lol 😂”

Logan Paul offers to replace Mike Tyson against Jake Paul

Logan Paul throws his hat in the ring to replace Mike Tyson and fight his younger brother Jake Paul.

The highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson was postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up. With the original July 20 fight date in jeopardy, Jake Paul may have found his unlikely replacement in his own brother Logan.

‘The Maverick’ took to social media to challenge his brother:

“So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all”

Despite their competitive streak, the brothers share a close bond and have previously stated their aversion to fighting each other, citing the risk of harming a loved one. They've even joked about following the Klitschko brothers' example of avoiding sibling matchups.

Whether Logan's offer is a genuine attempt to salvage the event or a publicity stunt remains to be seen.