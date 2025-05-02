"Battle tested" - American superstar Tye Ruotolo ready to defend submission grappling crown against Dante Leon

Despite a formidable opponent awaiting him in his next assignment under the ONE Championship banner, Tye Ruotolo continues to exude his trademark confidence.

The American phenom is slated to put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Canadian challenger Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Before stepping inside the ring with Leon, Ruotolo gave fans a sneak peek on Instagram, posting a carousel of pre-bout photos that featured the rash guard and trunks he'll be wearing for the match.

The 22-year-old paired the images with a powerful message in the caption:

"Battle Tested x Combat Ready"

Check out the entire Instagram post below:

Those words perfectly capture the remarkable run that Ruotolo has enjoyed since joining the world's largest martial arts organization in 2022.

He has been nearly unstoppable for the last three years, going undefeated in seven bouts — with four of those victories coming by way of submission.

Ruotolo made history in April 2024 when he outlasted Magomed Abdulkadirov to become the inaugural ONE welteweight submission grappling world champion.

Tye Ruotolo feels skillfully superior over Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo is confident he will overwhelm Dante Leon when they meet for the third time at ONE Fight Night 31.

Their upcoming clash marks the latest chapter in a growing rivalry, and Ruotolo believes his evolving, unpredictable style will be more than Leon can handle.

He said this in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I know Dante, he's super good. He's super technical, but I know for a fact when he's gonna go to push me, I'm not gonna be there. And, yeah, I think I'm just more creative and unpredictable."

ONE Fight Night 31 is availble live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

