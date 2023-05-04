Battle-tested Tye Ruotolo says Reinier de Ridder won’t show him anything new

Despite his young age, Tye Ruotolo has pretty much seen it all throughout his decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu career.

Armed with the confidence he garnered from his triumphs, the 20-year-old phenom took ONE championship’s submission grappling scene by storm last year when he took out Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov by submission.

This Friday, Rutolo will take on his biggest challenge in the circle yet, both literally and figuratively, against the hulking Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 10 Press Conference & Open Workout at Paramount Theater, Ruotolo had nothing but praise for ‘The Dutch Knight’, saying:

“I got a lot of respect for him and his game. He’s a decorated double champ, he’s very long and has a lot of opportunistic submissions from everywhere. I think he’s pretty lengthy in that kind of sense, he can get subs from all over.”

Despite ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder’s glowing resume as an MMA superstar, the defiant Ruotolo remains unfazed and believes he’ll continue his unbeaten streak in ONE Championship

The Atos product continued:

“But I’ve been doing jiu-jitsu since I was in a diaper, all my life. I’ve been pretty much in every position you could possibly get into. I don’t think he’s going to show me anything new on Cinco de Mayo.”

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 will air live in US primetime on May 5 and stream for free to those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

