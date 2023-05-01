Tye Ruotolo says Reinier de Ridder and New Wave “still have a big code to crack” to beat him

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo has a rich history dealing with the feared New Wave jiu-jitsu squad.

So much so, that his upcoming opponent Reinier de Ridder has spent the bulk of his training camp picking the brain of the team’s head coach John Danaher, in preparation for the 20-year-old phenom.

American fans in attendance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video will be in for a grappling war of the highest order when these two ground savants entangle in a 10-minute middleweight submission grappling showdown.

Tye Ruotolo, for his part, is aware that ‘RDR’ trained with his perennial enemies over in Texas. Still, the Atos standout remains confident that he’ll add de Ridder to the long list of New Wave guys he has vanquished.

As far as the youngest IBJJF black belt world champion is concerned, he and his twin brother Kade Ruotolo still have the New Wave team’s number:

“I think they still have a big code to crack when it comes to my brother and I’s game,” Tye Ruotolo told The MMA Superfan.

“I’m sure John [Danaher] is thinking a lot over there. I got a lot of respect for him, he’s a good coach and I’m curious to see what kind of game plan Reinier de Ridder comes out with.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, of course, is considered one of the best grapplers in MMA today.

For sure, his jiu-jitsu got even deadlier after learning from the master John Danaher and training alongside the likes of Gordon Ryan and Nicholas Meregali, just to name a few.

Still, Tye Ruotolo remains unfazed and vows to submit ‘The Dutch Knight’ one way or the other.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch this intense showdown for free on May 5. It will broadcast live on US Primetime from the 1stBank Bank in Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes