“Be active and do both disciplines” - Strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan vows to keep chasing greatness in Muay Thai 

Jackie Buntan has confirmed her plans to become a two-sport world champion.

On November 8, Buntan battled with Anissa Meksen for five rounds to determine the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world champion. Once the dust settled, the American superstar accomplished her dream of claiming ONE gold by securing a unanimous decision win over Meksen.

Heading into 2025, Buntan will have a busy schedule as she remains a top contender in the women's strawweight Muay Thai division. The 27-year-old holds a promotional record of 6-1 in "The Art of Eight Limbs," with her lone defeat against 20-year-old superstar Smilla Sundell.

Trending

During an interview with Combat Sports Today, Buntan had this to say about continuing to pursue ONE Muay Thai gold:

"The goal is to go for both. I'll obviously keep defending the kickboxing belt, but also go back and challenge for the Muay Thai belt. So the plan next year is to be active and do both disciplines, kickboxing and Muay Thai."

The full replay of ONE 169: Malykhin vs Reug Reug, including Jackie Buntan's title-winning kickboxing performance against Anissa Meksen, is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Buntan's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

Jackie Buntan could receive opportunity for two-sport supremacy next fight

Smilla Sundell vacated the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in May due to missing weight. Later in the week, Sundell defeated Natalia Diachkova, who was eligible to win the vacant strap, leaving the division without a champion.

Since then, Sundell has voiced her interest in fighting at strawweight at least once more before moving up to flyweight. Therefore, the 20-year-old will likely fight for the vacant throne, with a clear option for an opponent.

Sundell's fight with Jackie Buntan is considered one of the greatest female battles in ONE Championship. Buntan's recent kickboxing world title combined with three consecutive Muay Thai wins makes her the perfect opponent for Sundell.

Another potential option for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world title fight is Phetjeeja. The Thai superstar holds the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing strap and may be interested in testing herself in the heavier division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback