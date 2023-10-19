"Be a man and pay your bets" - KSI allegedly owes £200,000 to John Fury in wager over the Tommy Fury fight

Former professional boxer John Fury has suggested that YouTube megastar KSI owes him £200,000. The YouTuber faced John Fury's, son Tommy Fury, at the Misfits-DAZN boxing event at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023.

Their closely contested fight witnessed Tommy Fury emerge victorious via majority decision (later rectified to a unanimous decision).

The bet/wager John Fury is referring to is believed to be from a pre-fight podcast/online video conversation featuring the aforementioned Fury family members, KSI, and podcast host Adin Ross. The video also featured a brief appearance by KSI and Tommy Fury's longtime rival Jake Paul.

In the video on the Adin Live YouTube channel, John Fury appeared to propose a bet in dollars, then in pounds, and also seemed to state that his son would "stop" i.e. KO/TKO the YouTuber. Fury stated:

"Here's one for you, mate. I will bet you 200,000 dollars off the top of it if he [Tommy Fury] beats the sh** out of you. I'll bet you 200,000 dollars... I'll bet you 200,000 pounds of my money that he stops the sh** out of you."

Watch John Fury discuss the topic at 18:35 in the video below:

The YouTuber, for his part, agreed to John Fury's bet. Fury has now tweeted a pair of videos. One of them is from their pre-fight podcast interaction, while the other is from after the fight. Discussing the wager, the 59-year-old said:

"This is a quick video for KSI. You owe me 200,000 pounds. We had a bet. I want paying. Now, don't be like the other fellow Jake Paul. Be a man, and pay your bets. You had a bet live on a podcast. We've got all evidence there. We'll put it all together. You owe me, John Fury, 200,000 pounds. I want paying. Thank you very much."

Watch Fury discuss the wager in the pre-fight and post-fight videos below:

Expand Tweet

KSI vows to appeal defeat against Tommy Fury, 'TNT' talks possible rematch

The KSI-Tommy Fury boxing match elicited widespread condemnation for both fighters, owing to their excessive clinching and minimal punching. During his post-fight in-ring interview, the YouTube mainstay disagreed with the judges, demanded a rematch, and warned that he'll file an official appeal to overturn the win.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury, during his post-fight interview, noted that he's looking to fight full-time professional boxers rather than continue in the influencer boxing realm. Alternatively, 'TNT' hinted that he could face social media influencers Logan Paul and Jake Paul, or perhaps box UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

Moreover, on Good Morning Britain, Fury lambasted the 30-year-old YouTuber for not engaging with him. 'TNT' implied that he's uninterested in a rematch against him as their first encounter likely dented any potential fan interest in a rematch. The 24-year-old said:

“That was a horrible fight to be a part of. He didn’t wanna fight, he didn’t want to stand there and give the fans a good fight."

Watch Fury's assessment below: